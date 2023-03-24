Can you feel it?
Maybe it’s confirmation bias, the kind that comes from hanging around with other depressives.
Maybe it’s intuition; not anything metaphysical, but just sharply honed pattern detection that operates on a subconscious level.
Maybe it’s both, or more, or something else entirely.
The feeling of something looming, something about to break.
Can you feel it?
I…
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