"But what's their motive?"
Apply this to any issue you like. I’m thinking of the government hurricane response, but this could apply to countless acts of neglect or conscious aggression against the American people.
"But what's their motive?", some people ask. They ask this when someone like me points out that wicked people with wicked souls are doing wicked things brazenly.
Disa…
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