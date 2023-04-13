But they're mocking women!
So what?
My last post on feminists complaining about “womanface” (drawing a parallel to blackface) drew some disagreement, and some misunderstanding (some of which is surely my responsibility, but not all of it).
Here’s the deal:
1. There are real problems with transgender ideology.
2. The worst of these problems, in my view, are the medical and psychol…
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