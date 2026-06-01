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Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
2h

I appreciate you elucidating your process here and the psychological grip this thinking has, particularly the challenge of overcoming a lifetime of moral commitment one must undo to face hard truths. That's quite a hurdle, and I think some people just can't stomach the thought of being so existentially wrong about something, and the only choice they have is to double down because they think if they face the fact that everything they thought they knew to be right was actually distorted. I think some think they might even have a full-on psychiatric break if they dare go there.

I will tell you, though, that while I've always been a conservative-leaning Christian, there is an eerily similar version of this pressure to be "good boy" that exists in religious and church spaces that is what you articulate here, even if it doesn't involve making such huge ideological changes as going from liberal to conservative. It's so strange, man. But maybe it's just the human condition. I think something that bedevils the modern West is this obsessive need to have explanatory power over everything. People get swept up into political ideologies, perhaps in part motivated by legitimate issues, I'll grant, but also because of the allure of being one who has "arrived" intellectually. There's this quote I love from Richard Weaver's book "Ideas Have Consequences" where he says, criticizing the modernists: "The scientists have convinced [modern man] there's nothing he cannot know and the false propagandists have convinced him there's nothing he cannot have."

The Left has effectively claimed it basically owns "good boy" thinking, and to dissent is to be evil. In other words, it's a religion. Except almost everything is inverted a la Isaiah 5:20.

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Aneladgam Varelse's avatar
Aneladgam Varelse
3h

I’ve watched a lot of Vaush and Vaush is the struggling Good Boy. Vaush gets enormous amount of abuse from the left any time he sees reality, displays common sense, fights tankies, acts edgy, criticises far left. The abuse works. Vaush compensates this by ideological adherence to principles and escape from controversial New Thing to the surbersive New New Thing like 500 IQ „actually this is more equalitarian”, because this is the only acceptable mode of being real thinker on the left. Vaush seems to me to be the True Believer. Despite some free thinking going on, interesting takes and sense of humor - yes, I still value Vaush - in total he’s much more pathetic than average shitlib.

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