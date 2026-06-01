The trajectory from gelded liberal man to common sense conservative is a long one, and it’s herky-jerky. The Good Boy gets just so far before he has to stop and signal, “but I’m still a Good Boy.”

He can just about get to the point where he admits that the Democrats don’t actually have empathy, and are objectively cruel, wasteful, and hostile to white Americans, but then he has to stop and re-fly his Good Boy flag. He will grudgingly, and with apologies at every step, allow as how women are able to be narcissistic and abusive just as men are, but not without three times as much text proclaiming that women are not bad and men mostly are.

He signals that he’s still a Good Boy in ways like this:

-”But it’s not their fault. Structural deprivation/malnutrition/white supremacy/his granda’s sadness over Jim Crow made him do it. We’re still at fault, as white people.”

-”It’s appalling that the Democrats still want to chemically castrate children, let in unvetted foreign nationals, and confiscatorily tax whites so that welfare can keep flowing to black single mothers and illegals, but the real problem is Trump’s patriarchal white supremacy.”

-”It seems to be sadly true that we’ve discovered that women are capable of cruelty, as much as it pains me to admit that I can see that falsely accusing men of sexual harassment and ruining their careers is a thing that some women are doing. I hasten to add that it’s only a few, and we shouldn’t put together any patterns from that, and also did you know that one in four women are raped in their lifetimes?”

I’d be surprised if you haven’t seen this man; he’s an archetype. There are many of him on Substack. I recognize him as a former version of myself.

He has spent his life socially gelded, and he’s in the process of getting his testicles back. This is difficult for him, as he was usually raised gelded from early childhood. Maybe he had an explicitly feminist mother, like mine. But that’s not necessary. Even if he grew up with a mother and a father, neither of whom would call themselves feminists, he still grew up with a mother and father who were default feminist and default liberal because that is, in fact, the default stance of modern respectable Americans.

Conservative men say “happy wife, happy life” just as or more enthusiastically and often as liberal men do.

Liberalism, feminism, Marxist-inflected views on the distribution of property, endless “compassion” for anyone who appears “unfortunate” is the received status opinion of the respectable modern American. It’s gone on for so long that those born before this was universal have almost forgotten the world before. Those born after this became universal literally do not believe the world was ever different, could be different, or that it would be acceptable for the world to be different.

American reader, you think this isn’t you. But it is you. You may have heard those stories of defectors from North Korea who didn’t believe that fully stocked (absurdly abundant, really) grocery stores existed until they saw them in America. They’re often overcome with emotion when they see it for themselves, but it’s not the existence of so much food that triggers their emotions, it’s the profound shift in world view. It’s confronting the real-world evidence that everything they were taught about the world from birth was a lie. The people who raised them lied, or were passing on lies that they believed. Their government never cared about them, it only abused and lied to them.

It should be no suprise that people find this overwhelming, that it provokes laughing and crying at the same time. It should be no surprise that this new awareness of the world brings nightmares and anxiety, as it did for the North Korean lady in the video above. She had tense dreams about how to select from so many varieties of tomato.

Similarly goes the man who is waking up to reality, but who applies the brakes on the way repeatedly so he can still be a Good Boy. For the North Korean defector, she has a lifetime of moral commitment to overcome. Even though she now sees with her own eyes that the world is not an evil place, but that her government was evil, this clashes with her internalized view that the North Korean government is “her family” and how could her family be the bad ones?

It’s the same for the struggling Good Boy. He can see with his own eyes that it’s blacks who are violent to whites, not the other way around. He can see that the women of his clan (the liberals) insouciantly mock and degrade men constantly while any man who objects is called “abusive,” he can see that the confiscatory tax policies of his Democrat party punish productive people like him and give his money to Fatima and Lashanda so they can feed their kids without working.

But this reality is horrifying. It means that the people he knew as Good were lying to him, or were trapped in the same lie themselves without knowing it (they might not actually be good and that’s terrifying). It means that his place in the world, his means of seeing himself as a Good Boy, was a cruel exploitative joke at his expense. Living this way did not actually make him Good, and worse, it cost him money, clarity, and self-respect.

This feels so awful that he wants to deny it.

So he dithers. He vacillates between acknowledging reality for what it is, but stopping to protest that it shouldn’t be the way it is. And anyway, maybe it was always wrong, but THE TRUMP. And The Trump, The MAGA, is BAD, and Trump/The MAGA says some of the same things I’ve been thinking, so that means I can’t think them, because THEY’RE BAD AND IF I SHARE ANY BELIEFS OR BEHAVIORS IN COMMON WITH THE THE TRUMP/THE MAGA THEN I AM BAD TOO AND I KNOW THIS BECAUSE MOMMY SAID SO.

The faltering Good Boy finds this intolerable. He knows now that he can’t pretend real things are fake anymore. But those things that are true are still emotionally contaminated (current lingo would say that they are “right-wing coded,” which means “evil”), so he can’t just accept them without being seen to protest. That’s key: He has to both see himself as resisting them, but he also needs other people to seem him performing that resistance.

So he writes columns where he throws in 1 teaspoon of truth acknowledgment but blunts its effectiveness with three more teaspoons of “Of course, I’m not saying Trump could ever be right,” and “Of course, women are still most affected by bad men,” and “Surely we can all still agree that structural racism against blacks is real and is of much more pressing moral concern than anything that could happen to a white boy like me.”

It’s the dynamic I described on Disaffected last night. Men raised by narcissistic mothers have inverted values instilled in them from birth. They grow up believing they were born bad because they were born male. If all humans contain original sin, then he has two original sins. He is fallen both as a human, and also as a male.

Here’s last night’s episode.

The struggling Good Boy is frustrating to me. I owe him a charitable stance, since what he’s going through is normal and understandable, and most in his circumstances would react as he does. I also owe him that because I was him, and other people were patient with me as I struggled and I have a duty to be as good to others as others have been to me.

But I can’t get all the way there. Not yet. The struggling Good Boy is not trustworthy, and he will very likely throw a person like me to the wolves in one of his regressions where he stops and performs Good Boy for the huddled group of fellow liberals watching him for moral missteps.

If he gets too close to the truth, he’ll back off and apologize to them. If I’m standing in the room and I tell the complete truth (that he knows is true) without simpering apology, he will re-join the liberal huddle and point at me as an “extremist.” If there’s some evil male has to have his head displayed on a pike, he will make sure it’s my head, not his. He won’t say, “No one’s head belongs on a pike, not even his.”

That is, he will act immorally and duplicitously. I did this for a time, and other sensible, sane people were correct not to trust me. I was not trustworthy while I remained in that state.

The struggling Good Boys I see around today are not trustworthy while they remain in this state. Those who get past this state will usually become trustworthy. That’s what I hope for the Good Boys.

But until they stop trying to be Good Boys entirely, I will keep my distance. My heart would like to extend an olive branch and say, “Hey, we’re brothers,” but I will not. It would be objectively foolish to do so; I’m old enough to have synthesized predictable patterns based on past behavior. I’m objectively correct that a struggling Good Boy will turn on people like me. Having been genuinely cancelled—lost my job, my career, and nearly all of my friends, and all of my reputation—I’m not going to cooperate in self-immolation again.

But I wish them well, and I’ll be silently, undetectably, rooting for their success at becoming true grown up men. Once they do, I hope we can be friends.