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Philippe Gosselin's avatar
Philippe Gosselin
1h

Sounds good to me. In fact, if men weren't such pussies in general we'd probably change that, among MANY other things.👊

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Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
14m

Some might suggest that *because* it makes the tummy turn that it *would* work as a deterrent...

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1 reply by Josh Slocum
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