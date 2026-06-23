No one is “ready for this,” but that means it needs to be pushed and talked about until people give in and have a serious conversation.

Bring back flogging. Painful, humiliating, public flogging.

Use it to replace a great number of the prison sentences. Most of them don’t get served at full time anyway. It costs you and me a mint to pay for prison and to feed criminals.

It doesn’t seem to deter people, either, in part because it’s so easy to get off or out early.

Flogging solves so many problems:

It would correct behavior immediately. He’s not going to be a recidivist. It’s humiliating and extraordinarily painful, and must be done in public. Televised. This will throw fear into even psychopathic criminals. It costs next to nothing. Stop paying for years of prison and just mete the punishment out right there in real world. Quickly and briefly.

That guy who just defaced and damaged the DC reflecting pool because that’s what we do now when we hate Trump and normal nice things—he could get up to 10 years prison.

But he won’t.

And even if he does, that’s not going to deter this behavior. We’re way too far gone.

Tie him down and whip his bare back in public. He’ll never do shit like that again, and neither will a whole bunch of scumbags who are ready to do the same and worse.

This isn’t difficult to figure out. If it makes your tummy feel bad, I do understand, as it’s only been recently that I’ve been able to stomach it, because we have been mollycoddled and conditioned over decades to be masochistic dishrags. We’ll take any abuse no matter what, but we’ll wring our hands over whether we’re being “humane” to human pieces of shit.

But the fact that your tummy feels bad and you’re feeling the need to signal to others how your tummy feels bad (point at me and call me the Bad Man) doesn’t take this necessary conversation off the table.

Our weakness before violent, murderous scum, and before people who tear down our civil structure, is not normal and has little historical precedent. We are not more enlightened than people who came before us. We’re much stupider. We’re much more naive. We are 100 percent out of touch with universal reality and human nature since the dawn of time.

We’re weak. We may be fatally weak, too. This may, indeed, take down the West within our lifetimes.

You can squirm and fuss and accuse me of being all kinds of evil and it won’t change a thing. You can call me brutal, or a psychopath, or evil, and it won’t change a thing. I don’t care about criminals anymore, and I don’t care what other people think about my opinion, either. A lifetime of watching the abusive ratchet click shut has worn all the “caring” out of me. I don’t care if it’s not “humane.” It’s not supposed to be.

If you are not willing to harness the necessity of violence and channel it through proper, just moral order, you’re going to get violence anyway. Except instead of it happening to criminals, your daughter will be raped and your son will be killed.

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