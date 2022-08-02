BPD-the first fully self-diagnosing personality disorder!
This just happened during my therapy session.
[knock on door]
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Shrink: I'm sorry. One moment please.
[Shrink goes into waiting room. I can hear part of the conversation. The woman who knocked on the door has that lo…
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