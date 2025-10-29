Boleyn Traitor-recommended reading
This is not a proper book review; it’s an extended recommendation. I have a long fascination with the Tudor court, and with the late medieval-early modern period in England generally. I’ve read or listened to dozens of books, fact, fiction, and in-between.
The Tudor court is simon pure Cluster B. Nearly everyone in the court was either an obviously diag…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.