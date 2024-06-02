Blocked on Youtube again--watch on Twitter!
We’ve got a great show tonight, but once again, Youtube has blocked us for allegedly violating copyright. This is not true, but copyright law is dead now in the US specifically because of Youtube. Guess who put in a copyright claim?
RuPaul’s Drag Race. You DEFINITELY want to watch what YT and RuPaul don’t want you to see. It’s genuinely astonishing.
Two…
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