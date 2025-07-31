Bitter from the Sweet
free to read for everyone
This is a republication of an essay from January, 2025, that was restricted to paid subscribers until now (thank you supporters!). I have a lot to say about the world of male homosexuality, and it’s very unpopular, but I think it needs to be said. There is almost zero conversational room in general society, or in the gay set, for anything like this. If …
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