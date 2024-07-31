Big Tech's AI shock troops came for us
The Blaze has published my piece on what happened to my boss’s company, to my job, and to 30 freelance writers who are now out of work due to the march of AI and a conservative-hostile Big Tech sector.
It’s open to read for all, no paywall. Click the pic to go there.
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