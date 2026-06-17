Welcome, new subscribers! From time to time when I get a bump of new supporters I like to make sure they see what’s available in the back catalog. Below I’m going to link you to a selection of the best pieces on this Substack from the past four years that you get as a paid subscriber.

Most of my pieces are free for everyone to read initially, but they go behind the paywall after a time for paid supporters.

Here’s a tour of some of the back catalog. I’ve made a few of them free for everyone again. Those are at the top. The rest are available to paid subscribers, who I thank for their financial support.

Free to read for everyone

—A contemplation of lifelong dreams, nightmares, and the truth they can tell us that our conscious minds try to hide.

— “Covid” was the final nail in the coffin of competence, customer service, and basic manners. I was surprised to see a freak-out at the dry cleaner over. . .getting my jacket dry-cleaned.

—Spending twenty years counseling grieving families on funeral arrangements taught me how our fears and fantasies about death can make the most difficult time in family life even harder.

For paid subscribers

—A contemplation on finally growing up, and growing past, a teen idol frozen in plastic amber.

—A visit to a countryside antique store with a dusty 45 rpm record holding a Karen Carpenter single I’d never heard before.

—The “Covid” era was to be in a living version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers and The Stepford Wives.

—Have you ever experienced an emotion you can’t name? An excerpt:

“They’re just junk made in Hong Kong, you know,” my mother said, dragging on her Merit Ultra-Light 100 as she sorted whites from colored over the washing machine. “Your grandmother has no taste.”



That hit me in the gut. It was the first time I felt an emotion that I cannot name. I was about 10 years old, and my grandmother had given me something that was very special to her, and very special to me. I had hurried home to show mother the wonderful presents that had made me so happy. That my grandmother would have given me this present, these small items of beauty that she was fond of, touched me and filled me with wonder.



She loved me enough to want to make me happy by giving me something that made her happy; I’d never experienced anything like that before.

—Has anyone close to you lost control but blamed it on you with the phrase “look what you made me do?” This is the story of my first real-world encounter with it outside my childhood home.

Theresa wore her hair like Alice the housekeeper on the Brady Bunch, the only difference was her horn-rimmed glasses. Like Alice, Theresa wore sensible double-knit polyester that stood up to many washings and dripped dry.



She was my grandmother’s card-playing girlfriend who lived halfway between our apartment in Fullerton, California, and my grandmother’s at the end of the block. Theresa was the neighborhood babysitter for all of us proto-latchkey kids. We went to her house after school before we were “old enough to be left alone”, or “old enough to watch your younger brother and sister.” I did not know it then, because I didn’t know the condition existed, but Theresa had Borderline Personality Disorder.

Josh here. Did you like what you read? If you want to read more, you’ll get access to the entire back catalog with a paid subscription.

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