Be a parent, not a pansy
Note: 1 This is not the approach I take in private consulting/counseling with clients. At least not all in one go. Speaking to real people in real time is different than a message to a general audience.
Note 2: Comments are closed because I do not have the patience for the number of readers who have an emotional problem hearing this.
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