Banishing death broke our minds
or, how I knew Covidianism was a scam from the start
My involvement with the funeral and burial industry gave me what I needed to recognize that “the pandemic” was a manufactured crisis, and that recognition came within three weeks in Spring, 2020.
For 20 years, I was the executive director of a nonprofit called Funeral Consumers Alliance. Think of FCA as the Consumer Reports Magazine of the funeral and b…
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