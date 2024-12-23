Back to the Borderline
episode 203, December 22, 2024
Tonight’s show goes back to basics with a detailed overview of Cluster B personality disorders, along with real-life example. We’re also going to do some mockery of the dull and depraved, naturally.
This is a Rumble-exclusive episode. This is not on Youtube. When they punish us with blocks and warnings for “medical misinfor…
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