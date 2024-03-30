On Rumble at 8 pm US Eastern Time Saturday, March 30, 2024

—What is a "conspiracy theory" really? Today, it seems to be anything that makes someone else fear nervous or fearful that the world may not be as safe a place as they'd like to believe. Calling something a "conspiracy theory" in the 21st century is just a form of "shut up."

—Dagny "Nex" Benedict …