Aww yeah. . .Disaffected Episode 165
On Rumble at 8 pm US Eastern Time Saturday, March 30, 2024
—What is a "conspiracy theory" really? Today, it seems to be anything that makes someone else fear nervous or fearful that the world may not be as safe a place as they'd like to believe. Calling something a "conspiracy theory" in the 21st century is just a form of "shut up."
—Dagny "Nex" Benedict …
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