Ave Maria
Kevin and I were driving around yesterday and I insisted we listen to Karen Carpenter sing The Best Christmas Song (Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas). Then we drove through the ghetto where everyone acts awfully. What did I hear out of other cars? Karen Carpenter.
Even the ghetto-bad-behavers know. That set me up with a wobbling lip. I'm very susc…
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