Ask Josh Anything! Livestream Weds, June 3, 3 pm US Eastern
Disaffected’s weekly livestream is moving to Wednesdays.
This week you decide what the show is about. Come to the chat with your questions and comments, and I’ll riff on the topics on your mind.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When: Wednesday, June 3, 3 pm US Eastern
Where:
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What if I'm the crazy one and I just don't know it?