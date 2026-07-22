Asian Scott joins us live 7.22.26, 3 pm US Eastern
Come play with us on the Disaffected livestream at 3 pm US Eastern on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
Asian Scott, the younger and thinner stand-in for Josh on Disaffected, will join us to talk about falling into hell-traps with Borderline Personality girlfriends, and how to crawl back out again!
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“Herrooooooo!”-Asian Scott
Where (you have choices):
We have live chat, so bring your comments and questions for our Little Asian Friend!
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.