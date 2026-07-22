Come play with us on the Disaffected livestream at 3 pm US Eastern on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Asian Scott, the younger and thinner stand-in for Josh on Disaffected, will join us to talk about falling into hell-traps with Borderline Personality girlfriends, and how to crawl back out again!

“Herrooooooo!”-Asian Scott

Where (you have choices):

Youtube

Rumble

We have live chat, so bring your comments and questions for our Little Asian Friend!