As Long as You Criticize Republicans Too. . .
liberal women drive sane people away from them
“So long as you criticize Republicans too,” the commenter wrote.
She was responding to my comment, in which I said it was useless to appeal with evidence to Democrats who are already on the record as supporting chemical castration for children (called “gender-affirming care”).
I’m right. This is very simple. It’s so simple even the most partisan-addled …
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