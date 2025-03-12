Are you crazy? Yes and no.
“Does this make sense?” he asks me during our session. “Tom” asked me the question nearly every client asks. It’s the same question I’ve asked my friends, my shrink, random strangers on the Internet.
First, I want to tell you who I’m writing this article for primarily. If you, reader, are someone who had a fairly normal and stable childhood, you are the…
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