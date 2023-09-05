Are you being clear?
almost certainly not
Clarity in communication is at an all-time low. It’s unacceptable. The basic, minimum, cooperative set of rules we all tacitly agreed to for most of my life is gone.
Are you being clear and complete in your communication? Probably not. Most people are not. You are probably much less clear than you were 20 years ago.
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