Are we the walking wounded?
Please don't let the word "trauma" stop you from considering this. It is overused, I know, and people have good reason to be tired of that overuse.
However, psychological trauma is a real phenomenon. And that there are degrees of trauma—being gang-raped in war, for example, is much more extreme than many other traumas—does not mean the lesser traumas do…
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