Anti-white bigotry is real and a clear and present danger
It’s time to stop being afraid to say it, white people. If you don’t want to end up like the South African whites, you had better get over the inculcated timidity and self-loathing that American white people have been trained into.
You know what I’m talking about, and you know that it’s true for most of you, or was true until recently.
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