Anti-Jew Bigotry Will Not Be Tolerated Here
I will not host subscribers, paid or not, or commenters, who engage in anti-Jew bigotry. There is a difference between correctly noting the group identity politics that some Jews, like some gays, some blacks, some Muslims, engage in to our detriment, and anti-Jew bigotry.
The latter is distinct from rational discussion. It is the latter to which I am re…
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