"And it was never enough"
There’s a scene in the bio-pic miniseries Feud: Bette and Joan, that touches me in sore truth spot.
If you’re unfamiliar, Bette Davis and Joan Crawford were two of the biggest Hollywood stars of the golden age. When people talk about the brightest of that era in Hollywood, they’re talking about them.
They were both difficult women who came from difficu…
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