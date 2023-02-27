And I'm not sorry
Did you catch last night’s show?
Lots of people did. Some think I’ve made myself untouchable and irrelevant now that I’ve said exactly what I think about the culture war in plain Anglo-Saxon.
Some are mad that I hold women responsible for their bullshit.
Some are men who don’t want to be held responsible for their cowardice.
I’ve been thinking about how …
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