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Kelly Hess's avatar
Kelly Hess
10mEdited

This is so touching. Beauty is beauty no matter how inexpensive it is. And poor people need beauty, too. And those lamps made in Hong Kong were undoubtedly better quality than most of what Pottery Barn sells today.

You reminded me of my own grandmother, who, like yours, was far kinder to me than my parents, even though my APD father swore she abused him. And like you, I still don’t know what was true.

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Karina Schneidman MBA, MS-MFT's avatar
Karina Schneidman MBA, MS-MFT
12m

Nomad emotions are the most powerful ones. I understand you.

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