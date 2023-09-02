All things go to eleven
It’s impossible to talk about anything proportionately. Everything has to be a battle of all or nothing, good and evil, stasis or complete destruction.
There are a number of things I’d like to talk about, and think about, with other people. But I’d like to talk about them shorn of the contemporary political overdetermination that engulfs every issue. Th…
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