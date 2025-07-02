All I wanna do is get this f*ing song out of my head
Two weeks now. From the moment I get up until I wake up the next morning. It’s there like my neuroses, keeping me company.
This song is—what do you call these? It’s one of those rare songs that is so musically and lyrically compelling and catchy, but the story it tells is repellent. I can’t stop listening to it (really, it’s been in my head since it cam…
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