Age of the Gorgon
Episode 244, October 12, 2025
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-Leftist women in politics and public life are really showing their true colors as we close in on one year of a Republican in the White House. Featuring Katie Porter and more! -Josh’s kitty Mina went on a death-defying adventure that almost gave Josh a second coronary. We interview the feline perp. -How to be a grown-up: s…
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