Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

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MLisa's avatar
MLisa
1h

As the parent of an estranged young adult (non binary/gender queer whatever the hell that means) I have had to browse the GoFund me pages to make sure that my child is not out there begging for money for hormones or surgery. I was shocked at how many mentally ill children/young adults there are posting on that site....and how many are getting donations. I refuse to go to Rehobeth Beach because every time I go, I see girls walking on the boardwalk bare chested and proudly displaying their scars (one even had the dressing and drains in!) and people just walk by and don't even see it. It's like I'm living in a dystopian novel and I'm the only sane one noticing madness. It is very disorienting.

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1 reply by Josh Slocum
Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
4h

Unfortunate that there is no option to “express shock” at this post. It doesn’t feel right to “like” it.

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