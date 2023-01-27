Actual libel (not the fake kind)
Here is an example of actual legally actionable libel.
This is real libel. Not the fake kind. Not the “my feelings were hurt by the unkind words you used to characterize me” kind.
The kind that Kyle Rittenhouse could win in court over. It's notoriously hard to win a libel case under US law, and that's a good thing.
How do I know anything about US libel …
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