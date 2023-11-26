A thank you to supporters
special consulting rates for Disaffected supporters and returning clients
If you know anyone who could use an hour of private consultation about problems involving narcissism-related mistreatment at home or at work, now is a great time.
At my consulting practice (joshuaslocum.net) I’m offering a discount to all returning clients, and to all paying supporters of Disaffected. That includes you if you’re a paying subscriber here…
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