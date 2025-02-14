A surprising human connection
What just happened with a customer service agent for a large Internet provider stirred me in a positive way. Maybe you can take a little hope from this as I have.
My Internet company is a big one and pretty much universally loathed. The reason I use them is that they have an actual monopoly in the rural state where I live. There are no competitors to ch…
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