A Surgical Safe Space
Episode 118
- Josh has a positive and normal interaction with people younger than 30
-Vermont's Child Abduction and Mutilation Acts of 2023 have passed both chambers. We'll examine the ghoulish abuse the Governor is about to sign into law.
-Effeminate boys with "gender identity disorder" are more likely to have personality disordered mothers. Yeah, this is about ho…
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