A snack to tide you over
crab-stuffed chicken breast
Hello Disaffectants,
Some new pieces will be coming soon, but in the meantime, I thought you must be hungry. Here’s what I’m making tonight; it’s a favorite I learned from a friend decades ago. White trash fancy.
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