A sad and sweet story: Dolly Slocum
This is a reprise of a piece from 2025 about a special lady and her doll. Yesterday was the anniversary of Karen Carpenter’s death, which brought my dearly missed aunt to mind.
I felt moved to tell it with my own voice, so here I give you ‘Dolly Slocum’ in spoken word or printed, as you like. Video first, printed version below. -Josh
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.