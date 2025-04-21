A new plateau
episode 219, April 20, 2025
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This week on Disaffected, we tackle the sickening aftermath of Austin Metcalf's murder—a 17-year-old stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony over a seat at a track meet. Anthony's family shamelessly spins the story, raising half a million dollars as fake victims of racism, while Metcalf's father inexplicably downplays race and…
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