A new kind of "personality"
not having one
So many things about the 2020s are new under the sun. Really. We’re seeing people behave in ways that we’ve never seen before in prior generations, and it’s not merely the normal changing of fashion and culture. It’s an abrupt introduction of the just plain weird.
It’s not gradual, either. One generation’s music, culture, slang, and manner isn’t shading…
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