A Meal for Mommie
episode 176
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Rumble
-Rounding up President Biden's increasingly obvious dementia. As Biden embarrasses himself and the nation on camera and in front of world leaders, how long is it going to take until Democrats admit the truth?
-Burlington, Vermont Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak is back in the news (you've met her before with us since she wants …
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