A homo rants and rails at 6 pm Thursday on Rumble!
It’s time for Disaffected: Leftovers Live! again.
Join us Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 pm US EASTERN time.
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Josh, his sister Jesse, and YOU will be live on RUMBLE ONLY.
First, we’ll tackle the origins of homosexuality, …
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