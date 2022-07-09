A Goodbye Love Letter to Madonna Ciccone
This piece was first published elsewhere in 2021
I have a thing for Madonna. Many gay men of my generation do. We came of age when she was making good on what she told Dick Clark on American Bandstand in 1984 when he asked her what she wanted from life: “To rule the world.”
Shortly after, she got her wish. She was the queen of pop culture and stayed on the cover of every magazine for years. Girls dres…
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