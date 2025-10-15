A few of my favorite things
beauty matters
Soon—I can’t tell you how soon—I’m going to have a big uber-post on all things kerosene lamps. It will be a primer with basic facts about the types, how to run them, what to look out for, with pictures.
But that takes time and a photographic day. In the meantime here’s an appetite-stimulant. I have about two dozen lamps in my collection; the majority ar…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.