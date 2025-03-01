A dude and a homo walk into a podcast
Last night I sat down with an entertaining young rake and talked about all the very bad things you’re not supposed to say especially if you’re a male (hetero or homo). Listen in on Walt Bismarck and me going to town on the whys and wherefores of homosexuality, BPD art hoes, young men with the ‘tism, and more.
Thanks for having me on, Walt.
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