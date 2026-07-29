A Disaffected dad in conversation
Livestream 7.29.26
Join Josh and Will, a friend of the show, to talk about being a Disaffected dad. How do we bring back the father role in our male-negative culture? What can dads do at home and in their towns to push back on a culture that’s careening out of control?
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Join our livestream on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 3 pm EASTERN time on:
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Great conversation. Very wide-ranging. Grab that bullhorn!
Thanks, Josh.