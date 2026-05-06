Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

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Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
14h

No, I can’t believe the times ☹️

It’s a sad statement on what has become.

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kbi's avatar
kbi
16h

I admire you a great deal, Joshua Slocum. You have much to offer, and I'm very glad I somehow managed to stumble across your podcast in 2020.

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