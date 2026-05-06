Set a notification for Disaffected live on Thursday, May 7, at 6 pm US Eastern.

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Andrew Rodriguez is a Christian counselor concerned about the effect of the gay/queer/LBTQ political agenda on children.

He’ll join the livestream to talk with Josh Slocum about how a movement allegedly dedicated to personal freedoms for consenting adults has hooked its claws into children. They’re used as narcissistic acquisitions, lifestyle accessories, and they’re deprived of a having a mother and father because we value the acquisitive desires of sexually voracious adults more than we value our moral duty to children.

There are few outlets in 2026 that will even hear a man like Mr. Rodriguez, let alone credit that his concerns are legitimate. Even the “conservative” media today has thrown in the towel and lets the gays have what they want, when they want it, all else be damned.

So join a Christian therapist and a celibate homosexual (hi!) to talk about what straight America won’t. Can you believe the times we’re living in?