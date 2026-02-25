A boy in a home for wayward girls
story time
Get a beverage and sit down somewhere comfortable because I’m ‘bouts to tell you a true story RIPPED FROM THE HEADLINES of my dissipated teenaged life.
Without tragedy, there is no comedy. Everything funny comes from pain and conflict. As you know from reading Disaffected and watching the show, my childhood was a real-life Mommie Dearest set in a traile…
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